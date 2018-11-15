Relax & Restore Yoga Flow at Cape Rey Resort!

Cape Rey Carlsbad, a Hilton Resort 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad, California 92011

Join our yoga community for a very special Relax & Restore Yoga Flow class with coastal breezes followed by a beverage in Chandler's!

Our Relax & Restore class rejuvenates body and mind with a practice powered by a flowing breath & restorative stretches. After class, unwind and enjoy community time! Please arrive 15 minutes early & visit the front desk to receive a wristband. Class is $20 each or $60 for four classes. Please click on the link below to see class dates or reserve your spot.

FULL SCHEDULE OF FITNESS SPECIAL EVENTS: CapeRey.com/FitnessClasses

