Remember Me Thursday
Balboa Park San Diego, California 92101
Please grab a blanket and join us for a family and dog-friendly evening candle-lighting ceremony to honor orphan pets at Balboa Park (6th Avenue and El Prado). Event to include: acoustic music, kid's activities, giveaways and Borrato's wood fired pizza will be available for purchase. At dusk there will be a candle lighting ceremony and video presentation. There will also be an Animeals food drive so please bring unopened cat or dog food for pets in need.
