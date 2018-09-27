Remember Me Thursday

Please grab a blanket and join us for a family and dog-friendly evening candle-lighting ceremony to honor orphan pets at Balboa Park (6th Avenue and El Prado). Event to include: acoustic music, kid's activities, giveaways and Borrato's wood fired pizza will be available for purchase. At dusk there will be a candle lighting ceremony and video presentation. There will also be an Animeals food drive so please bring unopened cat or dog food for pets in need.