Remember Me Thursday

Balboa Park San Diego, California 92101

Please grab a blanket and join us for a family and dog-friendly evening candle-lighting ceremony to honor orphan pets at Balboa Park (6th Avenue and El Prado). Event to include: acoustic music, kid's activities, giveaways and Borrato's wood fired pizza will be available for purchase. At dusk there will be a candle lighting ceremony and video presentation. There will also be an Animeals food drive so please bring unopened cat or dog food for pets in need.

Info
Balboa Park San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Balboa Park
858-756-4117
