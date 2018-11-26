Renato Diz | Maria Quintanilla Live at Dizzy's

Matt Hall presents NYC duo Renato Diz | Maria Quintanilla - A Musical Exploration

Hailed by the Huffington Post as "Stunning... Piercing... Enchanting!!!", Renato Diz | Maria Quintanilla are two award-winning artists based in New York, forging a new path in the art of the duo. Since 2014 they have been shattering the boundaries of style and genre and transcending the physical limitations of voice and piano. Joining them for the second half of their concert will be celebrated local artists Matt Hall (trombone), Mackenzie Leighton (bass) and Tyler Kreutel (drums) at the legendary Dizzy's in San Diego.

$20 cover (cash or venmo)