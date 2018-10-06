The City of Poway, along with the living history groups Shadow River Regulators, and the Apache Canyon Gang, present the annual Rendezvous in Poway. History comes to life as you walk back in time to the 1820-1890’s. Join us to experience history first hand during this one of a kind event. Interact with period correct historical encampments and meet Mountain Men, Cowboys, Pioneers, and much more. Experience gun fighting reenactments and mock train robberies. Pan for gold along the banks of Rattlesnake Creek and ride the speeder for nominal fees. Walk through the Boardwalk Craft Market and see beautiful hand crafted arts.Visit the Nelson House and the Heritage Museum, as well!