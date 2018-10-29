Renee Linnell: The Burn Zone

Warwick's will host Renee Linnell to discuss and sign her new book, "The Burn Zone." Linnell is a serial entrepreneur and has an Executive Masters in Business Administration from New York University. This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed. Please call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 or visit www.warwicks.com for details.