Renting Your RV Bootcamp
Escondido Adult School 463 N. Midway Dr., Escondido, California 92025
This Live Event will take you through the steps of Renting Your RV and how we made $25,000 in one Summer!
We will start with a quick background on us, The Adventure Travelers and how we thought out our plan to rent our RV. You will learn what you need to do, step-by-step to rent your own RV.
Topics include; why we rent, our marketing plan, how fast you can pay off your RV, the two platforms we use, how to build a money making page and so much more! It's really the best job we've ever had.
Plus - You will get exclusive access to our Proven Paperwork Bundle that will save you lots of headaches and protect you in the process.
Go to: https://theadventuretravelers.com/rv101/ to register now.