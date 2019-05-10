Resonance: New Work by Elizabeth Zaikowski

Artist Elizabeth Zaikowski will be having an artist reception on Fri. May 10, 2019, from 6-9:30PM at Hotel Indigo/Spa Na'Mara, 710 Camino, Del Mar, CA 92014. The reception will feature Zaikowski's most recent work including acrylic/airbrushed mandalas on canvas, prints, and jewelry. Live music will be provided by NEOTOLEDO. Hors d'oeuvres and champagne will be served. A complimentary henna artist will be creating beautiful mandala designs. For more info, visit www.artofelizabethzaikowski.com or call (858) 356-0307.