Rest, In Pieces at North Coast Rep

North Coast Repertory Theatre 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, California 92075

Rest, In Pieces

by Steve Bluestein

October 29, 2018

With love, laughter, and a little sarcasm (…okay, maybe a lot), a son and his parents test the strength of the familial bond in a “what if” scenario as we watch how death affects a family when one member is removed.

Free Reading!

Performance Time: 7:30pm

Playwright/Comic, Steve Bluestein, will be here for the reading of Rest, In Pieces and will do a talkback after the reading.

North Coast Repertory Theatre 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, California 92075
Del Mar, Encinitas, Solana Beach
858-481-1055
