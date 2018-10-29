Rest, In Pieces at North Coast Rep

Rest, In Pieces

by Steve Bluestein

October 29, 2018

With love, laughter, and a little sarcasm (…okay, maybe a lot), a son and his parents test the strength of the familial bond in a “what if” scenario as we watch how death affects a family when one member is removed.

Free Reading!

Performance Time: 7:30pm

Playwright/Comic, Steve Bluestein, will be here for the reading of Rest, In Pieces and will do a talkback after the reading.