Rest, In Pieces at North Coast Rep
North Coast Repertory Theatre 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, California 92075
by Steve Bluestein
October 29, 2018
With love, laughter, and a little sarcasm (…okay, maybe a lot), a son and his parents test the strength of the familial bond in a “what if” scenario as we watch how death affects a family when one member is removed.
Free Reading!
Performance Time: 7:30pm
Playwright/Comic, Steve Bluestein, will be here for the reading of Rest, In Pieces and will do a talkback after the reading.
