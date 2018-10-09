Restoring Hope Gala
Coyote Bar & Grill 300 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California 92008
Hundreds will meet under the stars at Coyote Bar & Grill for a night of dinner, drinks, dancing, auction, photo ops and more. This event raises significant funds to help transform the lives of at-risk youth in Southern California through New Haven’s innovative education and life/work skills development model. This event is 21+. Tickets are $120 pre-sale or $135 at the door.
