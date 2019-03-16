The Retreat - 2019!

RECHARGE your body. . .REFRESH your mind. . .RECONNECT with your spirit!

“3rd Annual Be Well Therapy, Inc. Yoga Retreat Comes To Carlsbad March 16 & 17, 2019”

Enjoy two blissful days of rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation at The Retreat March 16 and 17, 2019! Envision the gorgeous garden oasis setting of The Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, as your peaceful paradise for this weekend of self-care. Experience a spectacular team of yoga instructors, presenters, exhibitors and musical entertainment as you meet and mingle with attendees from all over Southern California and beyond. This empowering event will inspire change in your life as you RECHARGE, REFRESH, AND RECONNECT with your most authentic self!

This weekend of rejuvenation is perfect for everyone – no yoga experience necessary! Multiple options are available throughout the weekend so you can customize your schedule to fit your needs.

All profits from this event will go directly to Be Well Therapy, Inc. and their Yoga for Cancer Recovery Program providing healing yoga and mindfulness practices for those living with a diagnosis of cancer. Be Well holds weekly classes throughout North San Diego County, offers private sessions, and hosts wellness events throughout the year.

Cancer patients are welcome and encouraged to attend. The schedule online notes the most appropriate classes in each section for those who are actively in treatment and recovery.

Register online choosing from the "Two Day Retreat Pass", "Saturday Only Retreat Pass", or "Sunday Only Retreat Pass". You can customize your experience by selecting from multiple offerings based on your interest & ability level and make payment.

Space is limited to 300 participants and is guaranteed to sell out quickly, so don’t delay!

Online registration will CLOSE at 9:00 a.m. on March 14, 2019. Pricing is for the event ONLY. Hotel and food not included in ticket price.

A limited number of Omni La Costa Resort & Spa hotel rooms available at a special discounted rate of $239/night. To book at this rate please call (800) 854-5000 and refer to the group name Be Well Therapy, Inc. Deadline to reserve at the discounted rate is 2/22/19, or when the block is full.

Be Well Scholarships:

Be Well is offering a limited number of FULL PAID scholarships to qualified individuals to The Retreat! This includes full two-day admission to all classes & workshops for the weekend. Applicants need to be cancer survivors currently in treatment or cancer “thrivers” who are post treatment.

About Be Well:

Be Well Therapy, Inc., is a local 501(c)3 non-profit specializing in Yoga for Cancer Recovery. Their Mission Statement is to teach others how to bring balance and harmony into their lives thereby creating optimal healing and wellness.

With over 12 weekly classes throughout San Diego and Riverside county, Be Well is sharing the healing benefits of Yoga with hundreds of cancer survivors on a daily basis. All Be Well Classes and private sessions are donation-based, pay-as-you-can and survivors are welcome to bring along friends and loved ones to share in the experience. Additionally, Be Well offers a monthly Women with Cancer Support Group in North County and provides scholarships for survivors to attend Wellness Events throughout the year. BRING LIFE BACK INTO BALANCE WITH BE WELL!