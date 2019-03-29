Return Engagements

This fantastic comedy is by the playwright who wrote Tribute and Same Time, Next Year. The first act is comprised of three vignettes showing separate couples: a tipsy actress and the bellboy who has bedded her the night before, a gutsy Polish woman who has survived World War II and a carpenter whom she chooses to father her baby, and an acid tongued columnist and his cool psychotherapist wife. In Act II, we meet the couples 20, 25 and 30 years later, as we learn much to our merriment how they ended up. And, we learn how, ultimately, their stories are all linked together....

Directed by Charles Peters, the cast includes Robin Thompson, Morgan Carberry, Ruth Carlson Russell, Adam Daniel, Julia Giolzetti, Natalia Maggio, Samuel Young and Nick Young.