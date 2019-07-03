Rhythm Nation Second Year Anniversary

Join Rhythm Nation July 3rd for a night of Underground Deep House. We are going to be two, and the ups and downs have been worth every minute. From our start at Blonde Bar to Gorgeous Art Galleries in The Barrio.

This time we are going back to basics to celebrate. Great sound, small room, and serious Deep House Music. Also it has always been our intention to create a space that is inclusive. All nationalities, creeds, sexual preferences, and beliefs encompass RNSD's dance floor and we want to ensure it always stays that way. So on July 3rd come down and boogie with us because we are getting DEEP!!!!