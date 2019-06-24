The Rhythm Sexion Live @ Cafe 21 Gaslamp - FREE!

The Rhythm Sexion is an All-Star jazz trio based in San Diego, California, comprised of 3 of the hardest working session musicians in town. Their repertoire ranges from the birth of jazz to the current cutting edge and everything in between. Their dedication to the art-form is unmatched and their individual virtuosity comes together seamlessly to create an incredible listening experience for fans of all types of music. No shtick. No funny hats. Great American Jazz!