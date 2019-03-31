Richie & Rosie

Richie Stearns and Rosie Newton are a dynamic duo performing music rooted in the Americana tradition. Over the past four years, they have collaborated on various projects; and after hours of jamming in Stearns’ kitchen and experimenting with traditional and original songs, they have formed Richie and Rosie.

Stearns is a legendary banjo player and singer and has led bands including the Horse Flies, and Donna the Buffalo. He has also played with countless others and tours with Natalie Merchant. He is steeped in the traditions of American old-time music, Appalachian folk, blues, African, rock, and country music.

Rosie Newton is a talented fiddler and singer at the beginning of her music career. She recently graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in viola performance and has become an integral part of the Ithaca old-time music community. She tours with The Duhks, Louisiana legend Preston Frank, Home Remedy and occasionally The Pearly Snaps.

These two take the fiddle and banjo combination to new levels as they continue to expand the boundaries of this tradition. We hope you will join us!