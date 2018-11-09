Rickie Lee Jones and Anders Osborne

From her early collaborations with Tom Waits and Dr. John to her own breakout hits “Chuck E.’s In Love” and “The Last Chance Texaco,” Rickie Lee Jones became a “cool pop” icon in the late ‘70s/early ‘8os, appearing on Rolling Stone covers and SNL. Two Grammys® and 15 critically-acclaimed albums later (including her landmark 1981 breakup album Pirates), Jones has fearlessly explored a number of American musical idioms such as rhythm & blues, jazz and (most recently) New Orleans soul. Rickie Lee Jones’ vast repertoire, musical curiosity and “confessional” style of songwriting will make for a memorable evening at Copley Symphony Hall.

Jones' special guest will be sensational New Orleans singer and guitarist, Anders Osborne. Guitar Player calls him “the poet laureate of Louisiana’s fertile roots music scene.” New Orleans' Gambit Weekly has honored Osborne as the Entertainer Of The Year. OffBeat named him the Crescent City’s Best Guitarist for the third year in a row, and the Best Songwriter for the second straight year. Osborne also won Song Of The Year for his composition, "Louisiana Gold."