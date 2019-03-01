On Friday, March 1st, Ride Out Lyme and Bay Area Lyme Foundation are sponsoring the first ever Ride Out Lyme California at SoulCycle in La Jolla. Funds raised go to vital Lyme research and financial support for families of children suffering from Lyme disease. This event will include a 45-minute stationary cycle.

Because 42 counties in California contain ticks infected with the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, and Lyme disease is the fastest growing vector-borne illness in the US, we hope you will encourage your audience to participate in this event to help fund research to make Lyme disease easy to diagnose and simple to cure, and support patients who have tick-borne diseases.

