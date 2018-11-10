Ride the Point 2018

to Google Calendar - Ride the Point 2018 - 2018-11-10 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ride the Point 2018 - 2018-11-10 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ride the Point 2018 - 2018-11-10 07:00:00 iCalendar - Ride the Point 2018 - 2018-11-10 07:00:00

Oggi's Liberty Station 2562 Lanning Road , San Diego, California 92106

Ride the hidden, unridden, and forbidden Point Loma to support pancreatic cancer research in the 6th Annual Jim Krause Memorial Charity Bicycle Ride. The ride starts and end at Oggi’s on Liberty Station and traverses scenic bike paths and routes around Point Loma and San Diego. Ride the Point includes exclusive 10/25/62 mile courses to accommodate all levels of riders. The public is invited to the free healthy lifestyle expo at Oggi’s in Liberty Station from 9 am until 2 pm with local vendors, music, and after-ride refreshments.

Info
Oggi's Liberty Station 2562 Lanning Road , San Diego, California 92106 View Map
Mission Bay, Mission Valley, Point Loma
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Ride the Point 2018 - 2018-11-10 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ride the Point 2018 - 2018-11-10 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ride the Point 2018 - 2018-11-10 07:00:00 iCalendar - Ride the Point 2018 - 2018-11-10 07:00:00