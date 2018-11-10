Ride the Point 2018

Ride the hidden, unridden, and forbidden Point Loma to support pancreatic cancer research in the 6th Annual Jim Krause Memorial Charity Bicycle Ride. The ride starts and end at Oggi’s on Liberty Station and traverses scenic bike paths and routes around Point Loma and San Diego. Ride the Point includes exclusive 10/25/62 mile courses to accommodate all levels of riders. The public is invited to the free healthy lifestyle expo at Oggi’s in Liberty Station from 9 am until 2 pm with local vendors, music, and after-ride refreshments.