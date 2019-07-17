Ride to the Races with ENG and Cali Party Bus

Ride to the Del Mar Pony Races in style with Elevating Nightlife Group and Cali Party Bus!

Pre-party at The Morning After 😋

Food and Drink Specials: Bottomless Mimosas! 🥂

$60 per ticket for Party Bus: liquor and beer on bus 🍾

Round-trip transportation to the racetrack. 🚍

Includes tickets to the races 🎟🐎

After Party at The Morning After 💃