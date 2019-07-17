Ride to the Races with ENG and Cali Party Bus
Del Mar Fairgrounds 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, California 92014
Ride to the Del Mar Pony Races in style with Elevating Nightlife Group and Cali Party Bus!
Pre-party at The Morning After 😋
Food and Drink Specials: Bottomless Mimosas! 🥂
$60 per ticket for Party Bus: liquor and beer on bus 🍾
Round-trip transportation to the racetrack. 🚍
Includes tickets to the races 🎟🐎
After Party at The Morning After 💃
Info
Del Mar