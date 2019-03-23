Ride the Tide

Join San Diego Sustainable Living Institute, CatchingH2O, and San Diego Coastkeeper for a behind-the-scenes tour featuring some amazing local work in sustainable living.

We'll hop on our bikes and cruise through the neighborhoods of Golden Hill, South Park, and North Park, stopping along the way at a handful of homes that are using locally harvested water to reduce their need for imported water, grow thriving gardens, build an ethic of place from the ground up - contributing to the human and native ecology of the Pueblo Watershed.

Together, we will take a peek into the backyards of folks who are embracing an ethic of place and leading the way in grassroots sustainability. Each stop will feature a tour of on-site projects, remarks from topic experts, a raffle, and refreshments from local makers.

Meet at Einstein Peace Garden at 9AM. Contact Stephanie Ritter at stephanie@sdcoastkeeper.org with any questions.