Join Alzheimer's San Diego for the SD Rides4ALZ. This 100-mile community motorcycle ride will raise awareness and funds for local families impacted by Alzheimer's disease and help advance research for a cure. All bikes are welcome. And if you don't ride, join us at the After-Party! As always, 100% of every dollar will stay in San Diego County to help the community we know and love.

Rides4ALZ is on Sunday, July 21st. Registration opens at 9 AM. We are starting at Alzheimer's San Diego (6632 Convoy Court) and ending at AleSmith Brewing Company (9990 AleSmith Court). All bikes are welcome. And if you don't ride, join us at the After-Party!