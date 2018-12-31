RING IN 2019 AT THE TOP

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego 1 Market Place, Rm. Cortez Hill A-C, San Diego, California 92101

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Top of the Hyatt when you book Grand Hyatt San Diego’s NYE room package. Receive two tickets to the celebration (ages 21+) that includes premium liquor and champagne from the bar, light bites, a live DJ set, dancing and the best views in San Diego.

To reserve your spot click here (https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/california/manchester-grand-hyatt-san-diego/sanrs) and use special offer code: TOP18

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego 1 Market Place, Rm. Cortez Hill A-C, San Diego, California 92101
