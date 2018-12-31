Ring in the New Year at Cafe Sevilla
Cafe Sevilla 353 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101
There’s no better place to ring in the New Year than Sevilla! Join us on New Year’s Eve for a dazzling Flamenco Dinner Show Performance, which includes our special 4 Course Prix Fixe NYE Menu. Prices start at $79 per person. On New Year’s Day, indulge in our brunch menu from 11am- 2pm. After 2pm, our dinner menu will be available accompanied by live Flamenco & Aloha music by Nightbloom from 7-10pm. For reservations, please call 619-233-5979. To view menu and for more information, please visit https://www.cafesevilla.com/san-diego/promotions.
Gaslamp, San Diego