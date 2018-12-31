Ring in the New Year at Cafe Sevilla

There’s no better place to ring in the New Year than Sevilla! Join us on New Year’s Eve for a dazzling Flamenco Dinner Show Performance, which includes our special 4 Course Prix Fixe NYE Menu. Prices start at $79 per person. On New Year’s Day, indulge in our brunch menu from 11am- 2pm. After 2pm, our dinner menu will be available accompanied by live Flamenco & Aloha music by Nightbloom from 7-10pm. For reservations, please call 619-233-5979. To view menu and for more information, please visit https://www.cafesevilla.com/san-diego/promotions.