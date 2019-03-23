Riot Scene Takeover of ORN Expo

The Riot Scene Takeover is coming to the Toyota Escondido Off Road Nights Expo presented by TE Motorsports

In addition to all the killer truck and UTV racing action, Riot Scene is bringing you a day of live music from some of the best artists in San Diego. Be sure to RSVP here for the inside tip on freebies and giveaways!

Come see

Neurotic Mirage

Tunnel vision

Hazmatt Reggae

Hollywood Values

Deathboys

Koty Rocks

Tra Polk

Plus more to be announced!

The 2019 ORN EXPO at the Del Mar Fairgrounds stands as the ultimate action sports-inspired Dirt Lifestyle Expo featuring leading industry vendors, exhibits and displays along with a car show and off road racing all day long.

The event fully cultivates the brands that represent each of its core disciplines, from off road racing and UTV’s, to rock crawling, adventure vehicles, Jeeps, motocross and More.

The expo will also feature UTV Rhythm Racing, UTV Freestyle, Quad Racing and Jump Champs Truck Cross racing all day long in the Del Mar arena. There is something for the whole Family!

(Adult tickets are $15 Kids under 10 are Free)