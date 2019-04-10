The Rise of Lemon Grove in the Second Gold Rush
Chuang Archive & Learning 541 B Second Avenue, San Diego, California 92101
Nestled approximately 10 miles East of San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, the city of Lemon Grove is home to about 26,000 residents, boasts “the best climate on earth,” and prominently displays a very large fruit monument in homage to its unique historical roots. Join us for our next History Talks! Lecture on Wednesday, April 10th at 7 PM as Helen Ofield, President of the Lemon Grove Historical Society shares with us how Lemon Grove went from quiet small town to a booming citrus fruit powerhouse.
Location: Chuang Archive and Learning Center 541 2nd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
History Talks! is a monthly lecture series presented by the Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House. Each month a local historian or specialist will delve into topics related to San Diego and the Davis-Horton House to bring a unique glimpse into the history of our city. Come hear history come alive!
April 10, 2019 at 7pm. Lectures are free for Members, $5 non-members.