San Diego Art Institute (SDAI), a leading regional contemporary arts organization in San Diego and a catalyst for world-class contemporary art and artists presents Rising Tide, which will run from November 24, 2018 through January 6, 2019. Curated by San Diego Art Institute’s Deputy Director, Sarah Trujillo-Porter, the multi-media show will feature solo exhibitions by Francisco Eme, Jacob Sundstrom, and Jana Brike. Distinct in vision and style, the works each create immersive environments that evoke stillness and space for contemplation. Whether through interdisciplinary art, sound, or uncanny symbolism, each installation provides a fertile arena in which thoughts can rise to the surface.

Also notable - SDAI is launching an unprecedented alliance with UCSD’s Qualcomm Institute that will fuse cutting-edge technology and contemporary art in the heart of Balboa Park. Elements of this dynamic new partnership will debut during the public opening reception for Rising Tide on Friday, November 30th from 6-8 p.m. (member opening from 5-6 p.m.). These include Jacob Sundstrom’s interactive visual and sound installation, Erasure, which exemplifies the types of engaging and tech-enhanced experiences that will become a larger focus for SDAI under this partnership.

The admission for Rising Tide is $5.