Ritmos Latinos

Lyceum Theatre 79 Horton Plaza, San Diego, California 92101

SDB’s annual celebration of Latin Music brings three of San Diego Ballet’s signature ballets together on one program! Including the evocative QUE BONITO AMOR set to a rapturous score of Mariachi music, TANGATA, a sizzling, sensuous exploration of dance and domination, and POR LOS MUERTOS, written and performed live by jazz icon Gilbert Castellanos and San Diego’s hottest jazz musicians!

Friday, February 15 @ 8pm

Saturday, February 16 @ 8pm

Sunday, February 17 @ 2:30pm

Tickets; $35-50

79 Horton Plaza, San Diego, California 92101
Dance, Performance
Downtown
619-294-7378
