Ritmos Latinos

SDB’s annual celebration of Latin Music brings three of San Diego Ballet’s signature ballets together on one program! Including the evocative QUE BONITO AMOR set to a rapturous score of Mariachi music, TANGATA, a sizzling, sensuous exploration of dance and domination, and POR LOS MUERTOS, written and performed live by jazz icon Gilbert Castellanos and San Diego’s hottest jazz musicians!

Friday, February 15 @ 8pm

Saturday, February 16 @ 8pm

Sunday, February 17 @ 2:30pm

Tickets; $35-50