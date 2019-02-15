Ritmos Latinos
Lyceum Theatre 79 Horton Plaza, San Diego, California 92101
SDB’s annual celebration of Latin Music brings three of San Diego Ballet’s signature ballets together on one program! Including the evocative QUE BONITO AMOR set to a rapturous score of Mariachi music, TANGATA, a sizzling, sensuous exploration of dance and domination, and POR LOS MUERTOS, written and performed live by jazz icon Gilbert Castellanos and San Diego’s hottest jazz musicians!
Friday, February 15 @ 8pm
Saturday, February 16 @ 8pm
Sunday, February 17 @ 2:30pm
Tickets; $35-50
Info
Lyceum Theatre 79 Horton Plaza, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Dance, Performance
Downtown