River Kids Discovery Days!
River Kids Discovery Days! 5156 w point loma blvd, San Diego, California 92107
Join the San Diego River Park Foundation on Saturday, March 9th for the 5th Annual River Kids Discovery Days - two days of nature, fun, & learning for kids!
Families and groups from across San Diego can participate in a free two-day celebration of the San Diego River, featuring nature fun for youth and their families! Choose from a variety of volunteer projects and outdoor education opportunities to give your kids a leading role in protecting our natural resources and creating green spaces for the community!
A variety of events will take place in Julian, Santee, Mission Valley, Tierrasanta, Bay Park, and Ocean Beach!
To view a full list of events and to RSVP, visit www.riverdiscoverydays.org.
Spaces are filling up fast, RSVP to reserve your spot today!