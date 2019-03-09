Join the San Diego River Park Foundation on Saturday, March 9th for the 5th Annual River Kids Discovery Days - two days of nature, fun, & learning for kids!

Families and groups from across San Diego can participate in a free two-day celebration of the San Diego River, featuring nature fun for youth and their families! Choose from a variety of volunteer projects and outdoor education opportunities to give your kids a leading role in protecting our natural resources and creating green spaces for the community!

A variety of events will take place in Julian, Santee, Mission Valley, Tierrasanta, Bay Park, and Ocean Beach!

To view a full list of events and to RSVP, visit www.riverdiscoverydays.org.

Spaces are filling up fast, RSVP to reserve your spot today!