ROBB REPORT CULINARY MASTERS: AN EXTRAORDINARY DINING EXPERIENCE PREPARED BY CULINARY ICONS

Saturday, September 22 – Monday, September 24

Join Robb Report, Addison Restaurant, and Fairmont Grand Del Mar for an extraordinary culinary and golf experience with eight luminaries — Thomas Keller, Jérôme Bocuse, William Bradley, Paul Bartolotta, Josiah Citrin, Dominique Crenn, Gavin Kaysen, and Ming Tsai — personally preparing spectacular courses paired with exquisite wines. Do not miss this incredible event that benefits the ment’or BKB Foundation.

GALA RECEPTION & EXTRAORDINARY DINING EXPERIENCE ONLY

$1,500 per person

Saturday, September 22

One seat at the charity Gala Reception & Extraordinary Dining Experience

FULL EXPERIENCE

$4,900 per couple

Saturday-Monday, September 22-24

Includes two nights’ accommodations at Fairmont Grand Del Mar

Two seats at the charity Gala Reception & Extraordinary Dining Experience on Saturday

One golf space in tournament, one space at cooking experience on Sunday or two spaces in either activity

All meals and planned activities during the program

RR1.COM/CULINARY