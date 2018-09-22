Robb Report Culinary Masters
The Grand Del Mar 5300 Grand Del Mar Court, San Diego, California 92130
ROBB REPORT CULINARY MASTERS: AN EXTRAORDINARY DINING EXPERIENCE PREPARED BY CULINARY ICONS
Saturday, September 22 – Monday, September 24
Join Robb Report, Addison Restaurant, and Fairmont Grand Del Mar for an extraordinary culinary and golf experience with eight luminaries — Thomas Keller, Jérôme Bocuse, William Bradley, Paul Bartolotta, Josiah Citrin, Dominique Crenn, Gavin Kaysen, and Ming Tsai — personally preparing spectacular courses paired with exquisite wines. Do not miss this incredible event that benefits the ment’or BKB Foundation.
GALA RECEPTION & EXTRAORDINARY DINING EXPERIENCE ONLY
$1,500 per person
Saturday, September 22
One seat at the charity Gala Reception & Extraordinary Dining Experience
FULL EXPERIENCE
$4,900 per couple
Saturday-Monday, September 22-24
Includes two nights’ accommodations at Fairmont Grand Del Mar
Two seats at the charity Gala Reception & Extraordinary Dining Experience on Saturday
One golf space in tournament, one space at cooking experience on Sunday or two spaces in either activity
All meals and planned activities during the program
RR1.COM/CULINARY