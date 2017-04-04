Robert Craig Wine Dinner
Stake Chophouse & Bar 1309 Orange Ave., Coronado, California 92118
Join us for an exclusive evening with Elton Slone, President and CEO of Robert Craig Winery, as he hosts a four-course dinner paired with five specialty wines.
Blue Bridge Hospitality's Executive Chef Tim Kolanko and Stake Chophouse Chef de Cuisine Andrew Kedziora will prepare the special four-course meal.
