Robert Craig Wine Dinner

to Google Calendar - Robert Craig Wine Dinner - 2017-04-04 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Robert Craig Wine Dinner - 2017-04-04 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Robert Craig Wine Dinner - 2017-04-04 18:30:00 iCalendar - Robert Craig Wine Dinner - 2017-04-04 18:30:00

Stake Chophouse & Bar 1309 Orange Ave., Coronado, California 92118

Join us for an exclusive evening with Elton Slone, President and CEO of Robert Craig Winery, as he hosts a four-course dinner paired with five specialty wines.

Blue Bridge Hospitality's Executive Chef Tim Kolanko and Stake Chophouse Chef de Cuisine Andrew Kedziora will prepare the special four-course meal.

Info

Stake Chophouse & Bar 1309 Orange Ave., Coronado, California 92118 View Map

Coronado

Visit Event Website

6195226890

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Robert Craig Wine Dinner - 2017-04-04 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Robert Craig Wine Dinner - 2017-04-04 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Robert Craig Wine Dinner - 2017-04-04 18:30:00 iCalendar - Robert Craig Wine Dinner - 2017-04-04 18:30:00