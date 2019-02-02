Robert Deyber 'Visual Raconteur Supreme,' on Full Display

Nation’s Premier Network of Fine Art Galleries will be unveiling never-before-seen original paintings, and new limited edition works at Martin Lawrence Galleries La Jolla by the Sea. Located at 1111 Prospect Street near The Museum of Contemporary Art, (MLG) has been an integral gallery contributing to the La Jolla “creative coastal culture” for 15 years. Enjoy this exciting opportunity to acquaint yourself with the artist, his influences, and techniques utilized in the creation of these whimsical and remarkable paintings.

"My ongoing body of work involves the visual interpretation of clichés, euphemisms, and idioms"-Robert Deyber

Robert Deyber is an American artist, born and raised in Greenwich, Connecticut, Deyber began drawing at an early age. Art was his escape from an otherwise complicated world, and it offered him the freedom to travel and study in Perugia and Milan, Italy. Deyber’s artistic roots hail from the Surrealist movement, and he counts Salvador Dalí, René Magritte, native painter Henri Rousseau, the colorists Henri Matisse, Marc Chagall and Andy Warhol among his primary influences. His artwork is ripe with surprise and humor. Each painting a visual rendering of a clever turn on a common phrase.

Deyber’s delighted collectors number in the thousands, transcending all traditional boundaries. Private collectors and corporate collectors can be found throughout the United States and across Europe and Asia, and include many in the entertainment industry, from independent film producers, well-known screenwriters, and designers. After singer-songwriter Tom Petty and his wife Dana began collecting his work, Petty commissioned Deyber for the artwork of his new album, "Highway Companion."

“My goal is to take something common and elevate it to the uncommon and create theater, an unfamiliar and unexplored scene”-Robert Deyber

