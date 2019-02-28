Robert Dove: Japanese Friendship Garden Concert Series
Japanese Friendship Garden San Diego 2215 Pan American Rd E, Balboa Park, San Diego, California 92101
Enjoy music in a small, intimate environment at the Japanese Friendship Garden. Come and hear Robert Dove, who has played in many ensembles such as the Gaslamp Quarter Jazz Orchestra and has his own Robert Dove Quartet. All tickets come with access to the garden half-an-hour before the show. Beverages and snacks will be available at the event.
Info
Japanese Friendship Garden San Diego 2215 Pan American Rd E, Balboa Park, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Balboa Park, San Diego