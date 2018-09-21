Rocco's American Life Reception

An exuberant reception featuring Rocco, family, and friends: Mission Bay High School Gypsy Jazz Band, Genbu Daiko, freestyle dancing by Kanna Burch, with Live Painting, and special guests at the Japanese Friendship Garden's Inamori Pavilion. Sponsorship by San Diego Yokohama Sister City Society and Design Consignment Gallery. This reception kicks off Rocco's American Life Tour and Gallery Exhibition; an art collection thought lost and forgotten being revealed for the first time in 28 years. As vibrant as the day they were painted, America's largest collection of Satoshi Akiyama, a.k.a. "Rocco", will be on display at Design Consignment Gallery from September 18 through October 18. Rocco will be an artist in residence and one of three featured artists from three San Diego sister cities coming together for the first time for public murals, workshops, and events throughout San Diego and Tijuana.