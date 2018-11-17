Rock and Gem Round Up

The El Cajon Valley Gem and Mineral Society presents it's annual Rock and Gem Show at the Lakeside Rodeo Grounds. 12584 Mapleview St., Lakeside, CA 92040.

Our vendors will be selling Gems, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry and Beads. Free Gem Identification. Free demonstrations. Huge Raffle, Food Booth and Activities for the kids. Fun for the whole family!