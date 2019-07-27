Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls San Diego Annual Camper Showcase

On Saturday, July 27, Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls San Diego will host its fourth annual camper showcase at the House of Blues San Diego at 12 p.m. Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls San Diego is a nonprofit organization that brings the community together to empower girls through music at a weeklong, summer camp for ages 8 to 17. The organization promotes an environment where girls build skills that encourage self-confidence, uniqueness, creativity and teamwork. Doors for the camper showcase will open at 11:30 a.m. The event is open to the public and all ages are welcomed. Come support the girl bands and listen to their original songs!