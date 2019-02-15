Rock, paper…pizza pan?

It’s everything but the kitchen sink in Figmentum’s first show of 2019, “Rock, Paper, Toy Pianos.” Featuring a series of new works by Kari Besharse, Niloufar Iravani, Oktawia Pączkowska, and Daria Binkowski, this eclectic mix of toy pianos and found objects is a sure bet to pique curious minds and adventurous ears. Come down to Bread & Salt to see and hear our miraculous menagerie of instruments, including a replica of Harry Partch’s very own Harmonic Canon II.

$5-$15 suggested donation