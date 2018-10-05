IF Rock & Roll Avalanche 2.0

Want to rock out for a good cause? Of course! Since inception, Immunotherapy Foundation has advanced the most promising cancer immunotherapy research toward clinical trials. To help us continue our mission of translating promising science into new therapies for patients, please join our team and our community this October 5th at the Belly Up in Solana Beach for an unforgettable night! Every ticket, package or sponsorship helps to advance cancer research and prevention efforts. To buy tickets, learn more about our work, and follow new updates around the event, head to www.rockandrollavalanche.com to be a part of our mission to end cancer. Thanks for your support, and please help us spread the word!