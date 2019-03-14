Rock on to Stagecoach with Moonshine Flats!

to Google Calendar - Rock on to Stagecoach with Moonshine Flats! - 2019-03-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rock on to Stagecoach with Moonshine Flats! - 2019-03-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rock on to Stagecoach with Moonshine Flats! - 2019-03-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - Rock on to Stagecoach with Moonshine Flats! - 2019-03-14 20:00:00

Moonshine Flats 344 7th Ave., San Diego, California 92101

Get ready to see Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean because Moonshine Flats is taking you to STAGECOACH!

Don't miss ticket giveaways on Thursday,

FEBRUARY 14

FEBRUARY 28

MARCH 14

with a BIG Dance Contest on MARCH 28TH!

Dances for the contest will be announced week of with the Top 4 winners receiving 1 Stagecoach GA Pass, a chance to be part of the official Stagecoach Honky Tonk Dance Team and a Moonshine Flats gift card! Registration @ 7PM | Dance Contest begins @ 8PM

Info

Moonshine Flats 344 7th Ave., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Special Events
Downtown, East Village
to Google Calendar - Rock on to Stagecoach with Moonshine Flats! - 2019-03-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rock on to Stagecoach with Moonshine Flats! - 2019-03-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rock on to Stagecoach with Moonshine Flats! - 2019-03-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - Rock on to Stagecoach with Moonshine Flats! - 2019-03-14 20:00:00