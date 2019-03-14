Rock on to Stagecoach with Moonshine Flats!
Get ready to see Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean because Moonshine Flats is taking you to STAGECOACH!
Don't miss ticket giveaways on Thursday,
FEBRUARY 14
FEBRUARY 28
MARCH 14
with a BIG Dance Contest on MARCH 28TH!
Dances for the contest will be announced week of with the Top 4 winners receiving 1 Stagecoach GA Pass, a chance to be part of the official Stagecoach Honky Tonk Dance Team and a Moonshine Flats gift card! Registration @ 7PM | Dance Contest begins @ 8PM
