Make sure your name is on the list for the best party cruise in San Diego! Celebrate any occasion with San Diego’s Rock the Yacht! Cruise — a two hour yacht party on the San Diego Bay. Dance the night away with an onboard DJ, craft cocktails, and small bites with the San Diego skyline as your backdrop. Cruise away from the long lines and crowds on land and join Hornblower for the best booze cruise in San Diego!

What’s Included

-2-hour party cruise around San Diego Bay

-Live, onboard DJ entertainment spinning club style dance music*

-Bar Snacks available for purchase

-Cash bar

-Drink package upgrades available

-Photo-ops of the San Diego skyline, Coronado Bridge, USS Midway & more!