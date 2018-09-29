ROCKIN’ THE RANCH FUNDRAISER

Saturday, September 29th at 6 pm.

• Rock to the beats of singers Eve Selis and Taran Gray.

• Watch Amy Burkman—speed painting artist.

• Take a tour to meet horses, goats, pigs, and chickens.

• Enjoy Mexican and Vegetarian food for purchase.

• Choose from many raffle and auction items including vacations, a Harley Davidson Iron 883 sportster motorcycle, Star Wars drones, Dierks Bentley tickets and much more!

Tickets are $20 (children under 5 are free).

For more information: https://www.rockinghorseranch.org/…/rockin-the-ranch-2018-b…

Rocking Horse Ranch: 10310 Circa Valle Verde, El Cajon, CA 92021

Help victims of child abuse, domestic violence, assault, trafficking, critical incidents and military/law enforcement/first responder incidents, break the chains of trauma.