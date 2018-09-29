Rockin' the Ranch Fundraiser
Rocking Horse Ranch 10310 Circa Valle Verde , San Diego, California 92021
Saturday, September 29th at 6 pm.
• Rock to the beats of singers Eve Selis and Taran Gray.
• Watch Amy Burkman—speed painting artist.
• Take a tour to meet horses, goats, pigs, and chickens.
• Enjoy Mexican and Vegetarian food for purchase.
• Choose from many raffle and auction items including vacations, a Harley Davidson Iron 883 sportster motorcycle, Star Wars drones, Dierks Bentley tickets and much more!
Tickets are $20 (children under 5 are free).
For more information: https://www.rockinghorseranch.org/…/rockin-the-ranch-2018-b…
Help victims of child abuse, domestic violence, assault, trafficking, critical incidents and military/law enforcement/first responder incidents, break the chains of trauma.