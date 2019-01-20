Roger Anderson Chorale and Friends present "Dancing in the Dark"
White Box Dance Theater 2590 Truxton Road , San Diego, California 92109
The Roger Anderson Chorale, Grossmont String Quintet and the Performing Arts Workshop present a free concert of modern composers at the White Box Theatre in Liberty Station. PAW, a modern dance group will present new choreography for 12 of the songs. GSQ will accompany chorale as well as playing a quintet from Ferdinand Ries. The concert will be performed on Saturday evening January 19 and Sunday afternoon January 20.
