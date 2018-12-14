Roma playing at the Digital Gym Cinema

Runtime: 135 minutes

Rating: R

Director: Alfonso Cuarón

Country: Mexico

Language: Spanish w/ English subtitles

The most personal project to date from Academy Award (R)-winning director and writer Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Children of Men, Y Tu Mama Tambien), ROMA follows Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio), a young domestic worker for a family in the middle-class neighborhood of Roma in Mexico City. Delivering an artful love letter to the women who raised him, Cuarón draws on his own childhood to create a vivid and emotional portrait of domestic strife and social hierarchy amidst political turmoil of the 1970s.

“A rare kind of masterpiece from director Alfonso Cuarón.” - Newsday

“An exhilarating masterpiece, Roma is at once quintessentially Mexican and profoundly universal.” - Remezcla

“It's an expansive, emotional portrait of life buffeted by violent forces, and a masterpiece.” - New York Times

