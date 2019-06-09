Romancing Your Reader with Lisa Kessler

San Diego Writers, Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 202 and 204, San Diego, California 92106

Romance is the biggest selling genre in fiction, but it’s also a challenge to write. Paranormal romance author, Lisa Kessler, will share the fundamentals for pulling in your readers and helping them feel the love. We’ll be discussing characterization, deep point of view, black moments and the happily ever afters that romance readers crave.

Bring your work in progress or come ready to take notes and ask questions. This will be a very interactive workshop with a chance for writing exercises and feedback.

