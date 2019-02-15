Romantic Art Stops at the San Diego Museum of Art

San Diego Museum of Art 1450 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101

The San Diego Museum of Art and the San Diego Shakespeare Society team up for an enjoyable evening of art and poetry with this special after-hours collaboration. Bring your sweetheart to tour the museum’s works of art while hearing and seeing live performances of the sonnets and passages from Shakespeare's plays, some of the most beautiful expressions of love ever written.

San Diego Museum of Art 1450 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101
Poetry & Spoken Word, Theater
Balboa Park
619-607-8094
