Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner at George's

to Google Calendar - Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner at George's - 2019-02-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner at George's - 2019-02-14 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner at George's - 2019-02-14 17:00:00 iCalendar - Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner at George's - 2019-02-14 17:00:00

George's at the Cove 1250 Prospect, San Diego, California 92037

Celebrate your someone special at San Diego's "Most Romantic" restaurant (San Diego Union Tribune) and a top eatery pick in “San Diego Weekend Trips for Romance” (USA Today). All three levels of George's at the Cove are celebrating Valentine's Day this year. Enjoy special prix-fixe menus featuring an outstanding variety of appetizers, entrees and desserts with the season's freshest ingredients, complete with stunning ocean views. A complimentary glass of bubbles and chocolate truffles are included with your meal!

Info
George's at the Cove 1250 Prospect, San Diego, California 92037 View Map
Food & Drink, Holiday Events
La Jolla
858-454-4244
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner at George's - 2019-02-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner at George's - 2019-02-14 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner at George's - 2019-02-14 17:00:00 iCalendar - Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner at George's - 2019-02-14 17:00:00