Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner at George's
George's at the Cove 1250 Prospect, San Diego, California 92037
Celebrate your someone special at San Diego's "Most Romantic" restaurant (San Diego Union Tribune) and a top eatery pick in “San Diego Weekend Trips for Romance” (USA Today). All three levels of George's at the Cove are celebrating Valentine's Day this year. Enjoy special prix-fixe menus featuring an outstanding variety of appetizers, entrees and desserts with the season's freshest ingredients, complete with stunning ocean views. A complimentary glass of bubbles and chocolate truffles are included with your meal!
George's at the Cove 1250 Prospect, San Diego, California 92037
