Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner at George's

Celebrate your someone special at San Diego's "Most Romantic" restaurant (San Diego Union Tribune) and a top eatery pick in “San Diego Weekend Trips for Romance” (USA Today). All three levels of George's at the Cove are celebrating Valentine's Day this year. Enjoy special prix-fixe menus featuring an outstanding variety of appetizers, entrees and desserts with the season's freshest ingredients, complete with stunning ocean views. A complimentary glass of bubbles and chocolate truffles are included with your meal!