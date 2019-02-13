Romantic Victorians: Dating, Marriage, and Love

Looking for a Valentine? Maybe the Victorians can help! Join us for our next History Talks! Lecture as Sandee Wilhoit, GQHF Historian, and Jamie Laird, GQHF Visitor Services Coordinator, delve into the intricate customs and traditions surrounding dating, marriage, and love in the Victorian Era. Become versed in the strict courting rules, elaborate Victorian flirting techniques like the “Language of the Fan,” and all that was expected when both parties finally said, “I do.” Learn about Romanticism- a movement that gained momentum in the late 1800s- which emphasized inspiration, subjectivity, and the primacy of the individual and how it not only influenced Art and Literature but also ideas and romantic notions of the Victorian era.

Location: Chuang Archive and Learning Center 541 2nd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101

History Talks! is a monthly lecture series presented by the Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House. Each month a local historian or specialist will delve into topics related to San Diego and the Davis-Horton House to bring a unique glimpse into the history of our city. Come hear history come alive!

February 13, 2019 at 7pm. Lectures are free for Members, $5 non-members.