Founded by the legendary Celedonio Romero with his sons Celin, Pepe and Angel in 1958, the Romeros have toured the world performing for two American Presidents, Pope John Paul II, the King of Spain and packed concert halls on nearly every continent. While the line-up has changed (and now includes second and third generation Romeros Celin, Pepe, Lito and Celino), the virtuosity has never wavered. Hailed by the New York Times as “the Royal Family of the Guitar,” the Romeros will transform the Poway Center into a grand European concert hall!