Rosé all Day Wine Dinner

Yes way Rosé! We're having another wine dinner and it's all about the Rosé wines. Feast on This Executive Chef Ricardo Vargas has created 4 spectacular courses to pair with 4 specially hand-selected Rosé wines from around the globe by certified Sommelier, Meghan Vergara. Meghan has an extensive knowledge of wines with over 15 years of experience working in world class culinary and wine markets such as New York City and Napa Valley. Come and join us at our table for a fun-filled evening and discover:

* Different methods of making Rosé and why they have different colors.

* The origins of Rosé wine.

* How to spot a good price on a bottle of Rosé.

* What foods to serve with Rosé and more!

Date and Time: Wed, July 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM PDT

Location: Feast On This Culinary and Event Production 8395 Camino Santa Fe Ste. #D San Diego, CA 92121

Price: $110

Copy the link below and paste into your browser to be directed to our Eventbrite page to purchase your tickets!

Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rose-all-day-wine-dinner-tickets-63820003348

Have questions? Give us a call at 858.597.0740 or email us at info@feastonthis.com.

Hope to see you there!