The first Row for the Cure regatta was hosted by UC San Diego Women’s Crew in 2001 shortly after losing an alumna, Lori Ann Uptegrove, and a Triton family member, Joyce Snyder, to breast cancer. Over the years, UC San Diego Women’s Crew and Susan G. Komen San Diego have joined forces to expand this event to all human-powered watercraft. The event draws participants from various forms of watercraft including— rowing, canoeing, outrigger canoeing, dragon boats, kayaking and SUPing.

The event course takes place throughout Mission Bay, with the event expo located in North Ski Beach across from Crown Point Shores.

All entry fees and donations benefit Susan G. Komen San Diego. Komen San Diego’s work is about improving the law, changing systems, removing barriers and most importantly, elevating the women and men directly impacted by breast cancer. Komen San Diego provides free mammograms, biopsies, ultrasounds, care coordination, education and financial assistance for breast cancer patients’ most critical needs during treatment.

Fundraising for Row for the Cure is not required, but encouraged! Every stroke we row and every dollar we donate – is another life saved.