Royale Garden Jazz Band Concert/Dance

The Royale Garden Jazz Band plays traditional New Orleans jazz featuring both popular and jazz favorites from the 1920s through the 1950s. Their music is swingy, energetic, both danceable and good listening. Royale Garden is one of the few surviving jazz-club bands in Southern California. Its musicians are seriously committed to the music and to bringing the very best of it to their audiences. AFCDJS Members - $15, General Admission - $20, Under 30 - $8. All ages are welcome.