Rudresh Mahanthappa's Indo-Pak Coalition

to Google Calendar - Rudresh Mahanthappa's Indo-Pak Coalition - 2019-10-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rudresh Mahanthappa's Indo-Pak Coalition - 2019-10-08 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rudresh Mahanthappa's Indo-Pak Coalition - 2019-10-08 20:00:00 iCalendar - Rudresh Mahanthappa's Indo-Pak Coalition - 2019-10-08 20:00:00

The Loft @ UCSD Price Center East, La Jolla, California 92093

“Jaw-dropping . . . one of the finest saxophonists going.”—Pitchfork

Few musicians share the ability of Rudresh Mahanthappa to embody the expansive possibilities of his music with his culture. He is an alto saxophonist and composer who materializes a sound that hybridizes progressive jazz and South Indian classical music in a fluid and forward-looking form that reflects Mahanthappa’s own experience growing up as a second-generation Indian-American.

The Indo-Pak Coalition, featuring Pakinstani-American guitarist Rez Abbasi and percussionist Dan Weiss, blends the sounds of jazz with Mahanthappa’s South Indian roots, creating a new and sublime complexity of sound. The result is a fiery jazz with Indian-Pakistani influences and a modern touch.

Info

The Loft @ UCSD Price Center East, La Jolla, California 92093 View Map
La Jolla
858-534-8497
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Rudresh Mahanthappa's Indo-Pak Coalition - 2019-10-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rudresh Mahanthappa's Indo-Pak Coalition - 2019-10-08 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rudresh Mahanthappa's Indo-Pak Coalition - 2019-10-08 20:00:00 iCalendar - Rudresh Mahanthappa's Indo-Pak Coalition - 2019-10-08 20:00:00